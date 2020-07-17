28-year-old El Paso man in the running as a potential suitor on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Pasoan is in the running to be on the next season of the ABC show ‘The Bachelorette.’

ABC has released the list of 42 potential suitors for Clare Crawley's season, whenever it finally airs. Among them is 28-year-old Alex from El Paso.

You could make him one of the bachelors to appear on the show. Just go to The Bachelorette page on Facebook, leave a comment on his picture page and give him a rose.