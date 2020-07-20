Savannah Guthrie to undergo cataract surgery after eye injury

Entertainment

Savannah Guthrie is undergoing yet another eye surgery.

The “Today” co-host, made the announcement during Monday’s broadcast and revealed that the surgery is in fact, today.

“Remember when my retina was detached because Charley threw the train at my eye?” Guthrie said. “Well, guys it’s not over. So apparently after you have that retina reattachment surgery, it’s very common to get cataracts, so that happened to me. So I’m actually going to leave in 20 minutes and have cataract surgery.”

She went on to say that although it’s been months since the initial surgery to reattach her retina, she said she’s “excited” to get the issues with her eye resolved.

“I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I’ll be able to see and I have a hard time seeing,” Guthrie said. “I have all kinds of things going on where it’s kind of distorted and then it’s got a wavy thing and now I have this cataract which is a big blurry spot. Lots of people have had cataract surgery or their parents have had cataract surgery.”

Guthrie did say that she actually hopes to return to work later this week.