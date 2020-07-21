‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ cast reunite for 10th anniversary table read

Entertainment

A star-studded table read was held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Aubrey Plaza, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Mae Whitman, and Jason Schwartzman all participated virtually due to the pandemic, with Plaza wearing something very similar to her actual costume from the movie.

The cast did a read-through of the screenplay, with fellow actors Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, and “Scott Pilgrim” creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, joining the group. Evans broke to ask the cast why Routh doesn’t age, causing everyone to crack up.

While the reunion, organized by Entertainment Weekly, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the movie’s release, the virtual event was also to benefit the charity Water for People, a global nonprofit that helps people bring clean water and sanitation solutions to their communities.

The 2010 movie fizzled at the box office but became a cult classic.