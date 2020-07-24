The Easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ decoded

Entertainment

As Taylor Swift would say, you need to calm down.

But that might be hard to for Swift fans when the singer peppered so many personal notes throughout the music video for “Cardigan” — the first video off her newly released album “Folklore,” which dropped at midnight on Friday.

“Swifties” know she typically drops a few hints about her life in her music videos.

“Cardigan” is no different.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos,” Swift said during a live chat on Friday.

The clock

It’s no coincidence that the hands in the clock on the wall are at one and three, Swift’s lucky number is 13. ‘

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter,” Swift explained about the number’s significance to her a few years back.

Wedding bells?

Swift is seen wearing a white dress in the middle of a magical forest at one point in the video, causing some to speculate that a wedding might be on the horizon. The singer has been dating Joe Alwyn for the past four years.

“And when I felt like I was an old cardigan/ Under someone’s bed/ You put me on and said I was your favorite,” she sings.

Let’s not forget that Alwyn starred in the 2018 movie, “The Favourite.”

A message for Harry Styles?

Could Swift also be sending a message to her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles? The “Cardigan” video shares some familiar qualities with the video for “Falling,” which Styles released earlier this year. In both, the artists play pianos with close-ups of their hands, wearing rings. Each of their pianos overflow with water, causing them to become submerged with nothing but their instrument. Perhaps it’s a visual reference to how music has saved them in difficult times?

Gold

Perhaps another nod to Alwyn could be her reference to gold in this video and her album. In one scene from “Cardigan,” she opens the piano to find a burst of gold light, which she then climbs into. Some viewers think that gold hue could represent her boyfriend, something fans have noticed in previous songs she’s released during their relationship, including “Dress” and “Daylight.” And, in her new song, “Invisible String” she sings, “One single thread of gold tied me to you.”