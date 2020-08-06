Aimée Osbourne doesn’t regret not appearing on ‘The Osbournes’

Entertainment

“The Osbournes” made her siblings famous, but Aimée Osbourne now says she always knew she had no desire to appear on the hit MTV reality show.

The now 36-year-old singer and actress talked about her decision to not appear on the show during a recent interview with radio station Q104.3 New York, where she was promoting her band ARO’s new single “Shared Something With The Night.”

Osbourne is the eldest daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne.

The couple appeared with their other two children, Jack and Kelly, on the MTV show which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Naturally Aimée Osbourne was familiar with fame.

She told the radio station, “For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway.”

“I always really valued my privacy within that family,” she said. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” she added.

In 2018 her mother talked about the fact that her daughter actually opted to move out rather than participate in the reality show.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” Sharon said on “The Talk.” “She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her.”