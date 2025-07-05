Female Borderland pilot breaks barrier

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local pilot is inspiring the next generation of aviators—one flight at a time.

Vanessa Martinez, a fixed-wing and rotorcraft pilot trained at Red Arrow Flight School in El Paso, spends her time in and out of the skies serving others.

She’s the executive director of the War Eagles Air Museum and the vice president of the Never Forget Foundation, which gives veterans and students the chance to experience aviation up close.

Martinez flew the Easter Bunny into an elementary school as part of her foundation’s community outreach—surprising students and showing them that dreams can take flight.

Martinez also serves in the Texas Army National Guard.

“There’s nothing more amazing than the United States,” she said. “All the work we’re doing—it’s worth it if just one child becomes a pilot.” She says flying gives her a deep sense of peace and purpose.

With a national shortage of pilots, Martinez hopes her story helps encourage others to take to the skies.