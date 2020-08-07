Actor Leslie Jordan reveals details of his life in quarantine

Entertainment

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has been anything but idle during his stay at home.

Known for his appearances in “Hearts Afire,” “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” the 65-year-old hinted that he has much more in store when he spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” on Friday to discuss life during quarantine.

Jordan has been lifting spirits during quarantine with his amusing Instagram stories. Spreading joy with his one-of-a-kind humor, he posted videos dancing, singing, and making relatable quarantine jokes. His new presence on social media has thrust him further into the spotlight, adding a new legion of fans to his base.

He revealed that he was taking the interview from the set of a “top secret” project. Teasing that it is in the talk-show genre, he assured viewers that details will be revealed soon.

Being on-set during a pandemic “is a whole new world,” as cast members are administered daily coronavirus tests and shooting video between plexiglass shields.

This is not the only venture Jordan has in the works. Already the author of “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet,” he is set to release another book in the coming months. While he is unable to reveal information about the content at this time, Jordan admits he is intimidated by his rapidly approaching October 1 deadline.

He shared his insights on how to stay happy in the world of coronavirus.

“You’ve got to have fun, you’ve got to keep your spirits up,” he said. “You’ve got to laugh. You’ve got to help one another.”

He spent much of his own lockdown living in Tennessee where he took care of his 94-year-old mother.

Preaching unity and compassion in the face of uncertainty, Jordan said, “We’re all going to get through it. We’re going to get through it together.”