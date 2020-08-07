Cinemark to re-open west El Paso theater after recently re-launching far east El Paso location

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- After recently reopening its theater in far east El Paso with a lineup of "comeback classics" films, Cinemark says it will now to the same at its west El Paso location on Aug. 14.

Cinemark West and XD in west El Paso at 7440 Remcon Circle will not only reopen next Friday with classic movies - but also with reduced concession prices, the theater chain said.

In anticipation of next weekend's reopening, movie tickets are on sale now for the west El Paso location - simply click here for ticket info.

As of last Friday, Cinemark 20 and XD at 11855 Gateway West were back in business showing the "comeback classics."

The No. 3 movie chain in the country said their theater re-openings come with "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie-going experience.”

Cinemark said among the new health and safety measures at theaters are a requirement for visitors to wear face masks, reduced capacity in auditoriums, and increased cleaning throughout the facility.