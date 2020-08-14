‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ fans unhappy with creators leaving Netflix show

Entertainment

Some of those eagerly awaiting a planned live-action version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix are now calling for a boycott.

That’s because the original creators are no longer working on that adaptation.

Michael Dante DiMartino posted an open letter on his site Wednesday announcing that he and fellow creator Bryan Konietzko have exited the project.

“Many of you have been asking me for updates about the Avatar live-action Netflix series,” DiMartino wrote. “I can finally tell you that I am no longer involved with the project. In June of this year, after two years of development work, Bryan Konietzko and I made the difficult decision to leave the production.”

The critically acclaimed animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” ran on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008.

DiMartino explained that he and Konietzko signed on to the project in 2018 and were hired as executive producers and showrunners.

“In a joint announcement for the series, Netflix said that it was committed to honoring our vision for this retelling and to supporting us on creating the series,” he wrote. “And we expressed how excited we were for the opportunity to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things did not go as we had hoped.

“Look, things happen. Productions are challenging. Unforeseen events arise,” he added. “Plans have to change. And when those things have happened at other points during my career, I try to be like an Air Nomad and adapt.”

DiMartino did not disparage the production, despite no longer being involved.

“Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good,” he wrote. “It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”

He also said he will continue to be involved in the “Avatar” universe, interest in which has amped up given Netflix streaming the animated “The Last Airbender” and its sequel, “Legend of Korra.”

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.