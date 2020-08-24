Sofia Vergara shoots down claim Ellen DeGeneres was being racist

Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres has been getting some bad press lately, but Sofia Vergara is saying she’s not a part of that.

There have been allegations of a toxic work environment at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

And recently a video of Vergara appearing on the show in 2015 has been making the rounds on social media.

In it DeGeneres appears to be mocking Vergara’s accent.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is originally from Colombia, so the teasing drew criticism that DeGeneres was being racist.

But Vergara tweeted that wasn’t the case at all.

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” the “Modern Family” star wrote in the tweet. “I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

Singer and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry is among the celebs who have offered support for DeGeneres during the firestorm surrounding the talk show.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. recently confirmed that three of the show’s top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman had “parted ways” with the daytime talk show.

The show’s distributor, Warner Bros. Television, is owned by CNN’s parent company.