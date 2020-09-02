‘Dancing With the Stars’ to feature a Backstreet Boy and a ‘Tiger King’ star

Entertainment

From a Backstreet Boy to one of the stars of “Tiger King,” the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” may literally have something for everyone.

The new participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” though you will have to tune in to the first show to see the pairings.

That’s just one of the changes in what will be many this season, including a new host, Tyra Banks.

The cast will be:

head coach Monica Aldama (“Cheer”)

animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”)

Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis

TV and film actress Anne Heche

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson

actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”)

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean

Emmy Award-winning host of “The Real” Jeannie Mai

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”)

Former NBA star Charles Oakley (“The Last Dance”)

Actress and Realtor Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”)

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir

They will be paired with the following professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere at 8 p.m. on September 14 on ABC.