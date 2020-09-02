DJ Erick Morillo known for ‘I Like To Move It’ dead at 49

Entertainment

‘I Like To Move It’ DJ Erick Morillo has died at 49, according to Miami Beach Police.

The internationally known DJ was found dead at his Florida home on Tuesday morning, police say.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Miami Beach Police, tells CNN that there were no apparent signs of foul play and that the cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

Morillo was arrested last month after being accused of sexual battery on a woman in December, according to CNN affiliate WPLG. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Colombia-born artist had a huge influence on house music over his 30-year career. Morillo, who was raised in New York and New Jersey, had a hit single early on in his career with the El General single, “Muevelo.”

But it was his Reel 2 Real 1994 song “Go On Move,” also known as “I Like To Move It,” that made him a household name. The song had a resurgence in the 2005 animated film “Madagascar.”

He paved the way for the DJs of today, with Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia saying in 2012, Morillo “taught me how to DJ in clubs.”

Along with regularly performing across the United States and Europe, Morillo also became known for his sunrise sets on the island of Ibiza.