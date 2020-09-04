‘The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty’: What to expect

Entertainment

For nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has reigned as the head of the world’s most famous royal family.

Over those decades, the members of the Windsor dynasty have celebrated weddings and births as they navigated scandals, family rifts and heartbreaking tragedy — all in full view of a watchful public.

Now, with rare archival footage and insider interviews, CNN Original Series “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty” tells the true story behind the fairy tale.

Here’s what to know:

How can I watch it?

Two new episodes will air Sunday, September 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo, as well as on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

These episodes will be available on demand the day after the broadcast premiere.

In the meantime, you can stream the first four episodes of the season on demand via CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.

How much history will this cover?

The six-part series digs deep into the royal family’s past as it follows the dynasty all the way into the present.

If you’re just catching up, here’s what you’ll find on demand:

Part 1: ‘Succession’

The first installment of “The Windsors” begins with the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V. The Queen’s uncle, King Edward VIII, is next in line — and he must choose between the throne and marrying American socialite Wallis Simpson.

Part 2: ‘The Reluctant King’

In the second episode, George VI is crowned King. With this new title comes the responsibility of rebuilding the prestige of the monarchy after the scandal caused by his brother King Edward VIII.

Part 3: ‘The Young Queen’

After the death of her father King George VI, a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen. She faces scandals and rumors from the start involving her sister, Princess Margaret, as well as her own marriage to Prince Philip.

Part 4: ‘Love or Duty?’

In episode four, Prince Charles is under pressure to find a wife and start a family as next in line to rule the Windsor dynasty. He meets Lady Diana and marries her in a grand public wedding, but privately the couple face serious issues.

Part 5 and Part 6 of “The Windsors,” airing Sunday night, will follow the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage, the death of “the people’s princess,” and what the future holds for the royal family.

Who’s in it?

Descendants of key figures — like India Hicks, the granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, and Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — give personal insight into the royal family’s story alongside expert commentators such as Kate Williams, Sally Bedell Smith, Piers Brendon, Jane Ridley, Wesley Kerr and Anne Sebba.

Anything else I should know?

That voice you hear narrating the series? It belongs to the one and only Rosamund Pike.