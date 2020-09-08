Ellen DeGeneres sets talk show return date

Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres is going to “talk about it. “

The “it,” of course, presumably refers to allegations that the show was a toxic work environment for several staffers, who spoke to Buzzfeed for a report published this summer.

In addition to prompting an apology from DeGeneres, the report led to changes at the show, including the exit of three top producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show’s September 21 return date.

Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season, which will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. (Warner Bros, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

Other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen.