Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody Gifford ties the knot over Labor Day weekend

Entertainment

Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody Gifford has married actress Erika Brown.

The former morning show host posted about the Labor Day weekend festivities on her Instagram account, writing a sweet caption beside a picture of the newlyweds.

“God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful,” she wrote.

The couple look happy as they walk hand-in-hand.

Gifford shares Cody with her late husband Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

The proud mom had revealed in May 2019 that Cody was engaged, writing on social media,”My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and Erika.”

Gifford’s daughter Cassidy got married in June, with Gifford writing on Instagram, “I am the happiest mama in the world!”

In July, Gifford said goodbye to Regis Philbin, her longtime co-host on “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” calling him one of the best friends she’s had in her lifetime.