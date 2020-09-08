Teyana Taylor gives birth in her bathroom again

Entertainment

Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert have welcomed a second child born in their bathroom without the assistance of a hospital.

The singer and the basketball player made headlines in 2015 when their first daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., who is called “Junie,” made a surprise entrance into the world in the couple’s home bathroom with her proud dad delivering her.

Appropriately enough on Labor Day, Shumpert posted on his verified Instagram account that “At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit.”

“She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!,” he wrote in the caption of a video of their new addition. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!”

Shumpert, who last year played for the Brooklyn Nets, added, “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore!”

“A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter,” he wrote. “Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Taylor confirmed her second pregnancy in June in the music video for her single “Wake Up Love,” which featured Shumpert and their first daughter.

The couple married in 2016.