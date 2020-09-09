Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle to face off on next ‘Verzuz’ battle

Entertainment

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will face off in the latest “Verzuz” battle.

Social media accounts for “Verzuz” posted the announcement Tuesday.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair,” the caption reads.

Fans are expecting Knight to sing her classics, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us,” which she performed with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips. She also has her hits “I Don’t Want to Know” and “Double or Nothing.”

LaBelle will likely sing “On My Own” and “If Only You Knew,” and fans can probably count on a performance of “Lady Marmalade.”

Over the years the two divas have also collaborated on numerous songs, like “Superwoman” with Dionne Warwick, and may perform together as well.

The two singing legends will be battle it out on Sept. 13. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

The “Verzuz” series was created by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to entertain hip-hop and R&B fans stuck indoors during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Brandy vs. Monica” battle on Sept. 1 shattered records on the three-hour Instagram livestream with 6 million views in total across all platforms. Michelle Obama even tuned in.