Chrissy Teigen defends Kim Kardashian’s maternity shapewear line in cute video

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian was in hot water over the weekend over her new maternity line from her shapewear brand Skims, and was accused of trying to force pregnant women to look slimmer.

Kardashian defended the line on social media Sunday, writing: “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this extra weight the way I did with millions of strong women.”

She stressed that the line is meant to “support” instead of slim.

Her close friend Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child, also defended the shapewear line.

The model and cookbook author posted a video to social media gushing over the maternity shapewear, which she was wearing.

Teigen explained that the line made her feel good, and stressed that if you don’t want to wear the undergarments, you don’t have to.