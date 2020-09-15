This year’s El Paso Film Festival will be available over multiple streaming platforms

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Film Festival is taking a different format this year because of the pandemic.

The festival, considered one of the largest showcases of independently made narrative and documentary films in the Southwest, will be streamed over several different sources.

Movie fans will be able to take part in the event from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The event kicks off on Oct. 16 and will be streamed on Apple TV, Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV.

The festival’s program is available at elpasofilmfestival.org.