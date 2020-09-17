BTS performs explosive hit ‘Dynamite’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Entertainment

BTS performed “Dynamite,” the group’s first all-English release, on “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday.

Group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sang and danced to their hit outside on a set featuring an amusement park, gas station, a restaurant and a theater, complete with fireworks.

The episode was the second of the semi-finals results shows, and will move five acts into the Top 10.

“Dynamite” has spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS’ “Break the Silence: the Movie,” an upcoming concert film that documents last year’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, is set to premiere on September 24.

In 2018 BTS performed “Idol” on the “America’s Got Talent” stage.