Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement via Twitter.

Lanez, 28, was arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Canadian rapper and singer is alleged to have shot his former friend during an incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused him in August of shooting at her feet after she exited the vehicle they had been riding in following an argument.

Lanez was arrested and charged at the time of the shooting with possession of a concealed weapon.

In October he was charged with various felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

Lanez is due back in court on January 20, 2021.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.

CNN has contacted Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, for comment.