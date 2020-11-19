Kurt Russell prefers to keep his politics personal

Entertainment

Kurt Russell thinks celebrities really shouldn’t be weighing in on politics.

The actor told The New York Times that he views his job as an entertainer and keeps his political opinions to himself.

“I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do,” Russell told the publication. “As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character. There’s no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is. But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

While his longtime partner and “Christmas Chronicles 2” co-star Goldie Hawn weighed in that he’s “not always funny,” Russell maintained that he just wants to be seen as a capable actor.

“A court jester isn’t always funny. A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home,” he said, adding, “I think that’s been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I’d like to see it stay in ours.”

Hawn said she feels that celebrities voicing their political opinions is a “personal choice.”