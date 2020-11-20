Rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz battle ends peacefully, despite some jabs, drawing at least 1.8M people

Entertainment

Unlike previous Verzuz’s livestreams, Thursday’s was aggressive and actually more of a battle.

Atlanta rap legends Gucci Mane and Jeezy not only traded hits, but they also, at times, had intense verbal exchanges. The two rappers have been involved in an ongoing feud dating back 15 years that has included countless dis records, fights between the two rappers’ entourages and even a murder charge against Gucci, of which he was acquitted in 2006.

It seems there may be peace between the two going forward. They ended the stream performing “So Icy,” a 2005 hit that featured both rappers. The livestream drew at least 1.8 million people Thursday.

“I appreciate you for extending the olive branch, I respect that,” Gucci said.

Prior to that moment though, things were tense.

Gucci opened the battle playing “Round 1” and “Bench Warmer,” both of which are disses toward Jeezy.

Jeezy made an attempt throughout the livestream to keep it cordial with Gucci, but it seemed he reached his breaking point.

“When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man,” Jeezy said as Gucci kept interrupting saying he only accepted the invite if it was “true” and “street.”

“The sh*t we came from in the street and the sh*t we been through, I brought you here to show you the world. We are the culture, what we came through and what we been through,” Jeezy said. “All these kids doing what they do because they saw us.”

The two had other exchanges throughout the stream.

“RIP Bankroll Fresh, he sure saved you on that one” Gucci said after Jeezy played his hit “All There.”

“Sure did, it went platinum … what you talking about?” Jeezy responded.

At another point, Gucci went out on Jeezy’s outfit.

“My outfit cost 10 bands, look at my opponent man,” Gucci said. “Look at him.”

“I don’t have no $10,000 outfit, but I own half of Atlanta,” Jeezy said.

Aside from playing their classics like “Half a Brick” (Gucci) and “Who Dat” (Jeezy) the two rappers also announced new projects. Jeezy’s “Recession 2” is due to drop at midnight and Gucci announced the release of the “Trap God Classics” mixtape during the livestream.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made a cameo appearance encouraging viewers to vote in the Georgia Senate runoff in January.

“Thank you for giving me some street cred with my nieces and nephews,” Abrams said.

“Can you wipe my record clean?” Gucci asked her. Stacey said it’s up to the governor.

Originally, Jeezy and fellow Atlanta rapper TI were supposed to be featured on the Verzuz after Gucci declined Jeezy’s request, according to Billboard.

TI didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about being replaced.

“Now THIS … Is what the people wants to see!!” he posted on Instagram Sunday.

Thursday’s battle on Instagram is part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. It initially launched as a way to entertain fans during quarantine and has since become a cultural phenomenon on social media.

Previous battles have featured singers Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, Brandy and Monica, as well as rappers Nelly and Ludacris.