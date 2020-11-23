American Music Awards 2020: See who won
The American Music Awards aired live Sunday night and some of the biggest names in music took home awards.
Taraji P. Henson hosted the show from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and with Covid-19 protocols in place, the show had multiple live performances, in person presenters and even a small audience.
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch led going into the event with eight nominations each. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their new single, “Monster.” Bieber also performed two of his hit singles, “Lonely” and “Holy.”
Katy Perry took the stage for the first time since becoming a mom and performed “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. Megan Thee Stallion also had a standout performance.
Doja Cat won new artist of the year and Becky G won favorite female Latin artist, a brand new category at the AMAs.
Artist of the year, the top prize of the night, went to Taylor Swift. Swift said she was unable to accept the award in person because she was busy rerecording her early music catalog, which was recently sold. Swift also won music video of the year and favorite female pop artist. She holds the record for most AMA career wins by a single artist with 32.
A full list of nominees follows below with winners indicated in bold.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift *WINNER
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat *WINNER
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” *WINNER
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS *WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” *WINNER
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber *WINNER
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift *WINNER
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
BTS *WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, “Fine Line” *WINNER
Taylor Swift, “folklore”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” *WINNER
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Kane Brown *WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” *WINNER
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” *WINNER
Maren Morris, “The Bones” *WINNER
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD *WINNER
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, “My Turn”d
Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” *WINNER
FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” *WINNER
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd *WINNER
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat *WINNER
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker, “Over It”
The Weeknd, “After Hours” *WINNER
FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless” *WINNER
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN
Bad Bunny *WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN
Becky G *WINNER
KAROL G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN
Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” *WINNER
FAVORITE SONG — LATIN
Bad Bunny, “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” *WINNER
FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots *WINNER
FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers *WINNER
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle *WINNER
For King & Country
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album” *WINNER
“Frozen II”
“Trolls: World Tour”
