Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots talks about Thanksgiving without him

Entertainment

Thanksgiving is sure to be difficult for anyone who has lost someone to Covid-19, and Amanda Kloots understands that well.

Her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died in July after losing his monthslong battle against the coronavirus. He was 41.

Kloots chronicled his illness on social media, where thousands rallied behind him, her and their toddler son, Elvis.

She recently posted a photo of Elvis on her verified Instagram account, writing, “I read a passage today that said to find the little things everyday that God gives you.”

“Collect them, one by one, and by the end of the day you’ll see you have a beautiful bouquet!” she wrote. “It would be very easy to go into this Thanksgiving week counting my losses but I’m choosing to count my blessings. This guy is at the top of my list.”

Kloots also posted a photo of her and Cordero from their early dating days and wrote she plans to soon go live with a fellow widow “to talk about the ‘firsts’ in efforts to help others that are missing someone this year from their table.”