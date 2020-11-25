Singer Christina Perri says she lost her baby, who was ‘born silent’

Entertainment

Christina Perri announced she lost her child, a baby girl who was “born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world.”

“She is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts,” the singer and songwriter wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the baby’s hand. Perri was in her third trimester.

Perri shared her tragic news just hours before Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed she’d suffered pregnancy loss in July with a miscarriage, which occurs in 10% to 25% of known pregnancies.

Perri’s heartbreaking post on Tuesday came just days after the 34-year-old singer wrote that the baby was being closely monitored and would likely have some “challenging issues when they arrive but hopefully I can stay pregnant a bit longer.”

The singer in January announced the miscarriage of an 11-week-old baby, saying her family was “shocked & completely heartbroken.” Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, also have a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella.

“I am so sad but not ashamed,” Perri wrote of that earlier loss. “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”

“I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

It was that experience that Perri says helped changed her mind about a lot of things, including maternity photo shoots. She posted photos from one earlier this month.

“I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman,” she wrote on November 9. “I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body.”