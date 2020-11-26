Fantasia Barrino is expecting her first child with husband Kendall Taylor

Entertainment

Fantasia Barrino is pregnant.

The “American Idol” alum and her husband, Kendall Taylor, announced they have a baby on the way during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday.

Barrino referenced the Bible, saying she had some fertility issues and turned to praying to help.

“Keep trying, and you will conceive,” Barrino told her fans.

She then stood up to reveal her baby bump.

Taylor kissed her belly, saying, “Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets.”

The two also showed off a Dior diaper bag.

The baby is the first for Barrino and Taylor. Barrino has two children from previous relationships, Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19, and Taylor has a son named Treyshaun.