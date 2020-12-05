Singer Jeremih leaves hospital after battling Covid-19 and thanks health care workers for saving his life

Entertainment

R&B singer Jeremih is now out of a hospital after his battle with coronavirus left him in an intensive care unit last month.

In a statement issued by his family, the 33-year-old entertainer thanked the staff at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital for keeping him alive.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” the statement, obtained by CNN Saturday, reads. “I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes.”

He said he also continues to thank the artists Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for “their love and support” and extends gratitude to his fans and people around the world who prayed for him.

“I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons,” he said.

More than two weeks ago, Jeremih’s family issued a statement saying he was on a ventilator to help him breathe as he fought Covid-19 in an intensive care unit.

The singer/songwriter’s first Top 10 hit was 2009’s “Birthday Sex.”

He’s had more hits since and successful collaborations with other artists, including Ty Dolla Sign and YG.