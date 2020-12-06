Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous ‘Hero for the Ages’ award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Entertainment

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

The “Black Panther” actor, who died in August, posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

“The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Downey Jr. said in their speech. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

“Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle said. “And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people and their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

The MTV special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, highlighted the most memorable television and film moments from the ’80s to present day.

Boseman was only 43 when he died after a private battle with colon cancer. Although his career was cut short, he left behind an incredible legacy on screen.

He starred in numerous films and played many iconic characters, including Jackie Robinson in the film “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

“He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people who felt larger than life,” Cheadle said, “and he did it in a way that honored their memories.”