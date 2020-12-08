Howard Stern signs new 5-year deal with SiriusXM after teasing audience for weeks

Entertainment

Howard Stern and SiriusXM have announced that “The Howard Stern Show” will return for five more years.

Stern thanked his cohost Robin Quivers and his entire writing staff and video crew during his show on Tuesday, saying he wouldn’t have continued to do the show without Quivers.

“Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship,” Stern said. “I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of Bachelor Nation I say…Robin, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?”

Stern has nearly 40 million subscribers. Among the listeners who called in to thank Stern on Tuesday for a bit of levity in 2020 were a frontline emergency room doctor, a cancer survivor, and a new divorcée who said they appreciated the broadcast especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Howard Stern” archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.