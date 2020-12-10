Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader join the growing live-action universe on Disney+

Entertainment

The live-action “Star Wars” universe that “The Mandalorian” launched into the streaming space is about to get a whole lot more crowded.

Disney+ has ordered a spinoff series featuring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is slated to reprise his role as Darth Vader in a previously announced Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel show.

Disney made those announcements at an Investor Day event, which also included news from the feature side that “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins would be tapped to oversee a new “Star Wars” movie, subtitled “Rogue Squadron,” for release in 2023. That project joins a planned film from director Taika Waititi.

Still, the most powerful force emanating from Lucasfilm might surround its limited series for Disney+, drawing energy from established “Star Wars” characters as the streaming service works to build its subscriber base.

“The Mandalorian” — which launched on the day Disney+’ made its debut in November 2019 — has already proven to be a huge asset, and now a springboard for other fare.

Dawson appeared on the show as Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker’s padawan introduced in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated series. Another fan favorite also joined the series in its second season, bringing back the character of Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison.

Separately, Anakin — or rather, Darth Vader — will provide another tie to the past, with Christensen confirmed to appear opposite Ewan McGregor in the Obi-Wan series, which will cover a period a decade after events in the prequel trilogy that began with “The Phantom Menace.” After some delays, production is scheduled for next year.

Disney also unveiled another live-action show set during “The Mandalorian” time frame, “Rangers of the New Republic,” which will come from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni; and “Lando,” an event series about the exploits of Lando Calrissian, being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of the Netflix show “Dear White People.”

There were no casting details about the latter. Billy Dee Williams originated the role — and recently appeared again in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — and Donald Glover portrayed a younger version in “Solo.”

Disney also said that production has begun on “Andor,” featuring Diego Luna as the character he played in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”