‘Coming 2 America’ first look images tease royal returns

Entertainment

“Coming 2 America” is going back to Queens.

In some first-look photos released on Thursday, King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) reunites with Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they travel from their beloved Zamunda back to Queens, New York, where their adventures first began. In one of the new pictures, the pair appear to even make a visit to the iconic barber shop.

The film, directed by Craig Brewer, will be released on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

In addition to returns from cast members like Murphy, Hall and James Earl Jones, new additions include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield wrote the screenplay.