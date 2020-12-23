‘Coming 2 America’ trailer shows Eddie Murphy return to Zamunda

Entertainment

Eddie Murphy is back in to his royal homeland of Zamunda in “Coming 2 America.” The first official trailer for the much-anticipated sequel has dropped, and former Prince Akeem (played by Murphy) is now newly-crowned King Akeem.

Along for the ride is Semmi (played by Arsenio Hall). The two must find the son Akeem never knew about, Lavelle (played Jermaine Fowler) who lives back in Queens, and groom him to become a prince.

James Earl Jones, who returns as Akeem’s father, says in the trailer: “You must heed my words before I’m gone, my son. Now you will be king. But the throne must pass to a male heir. Akeem, it appears, you have a son. He must be found.”

Along with Murphy and Hall the film also stars Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also making appearances are Teyana Taylor, and Paul Bates.

Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield penned the screenplay for the follow up.

“Coming 2 America” streams on Amazon Prime March 5, 2021.