Willie Nelson gives a thumbs-up after receiving Covid-19 vaccine in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A famous Texan is proving that getting vaccinated is "Willie" cool.

Willie Nelson is among the many Americans who signed up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The "On the Road Again" singer shared the post to his own Facebook page, writing: "Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19."

Nelson, at age 87, is among the first mainstream country stars to publicly receive the Covid-19 vaccine, though many of his fellow artists have battled the virus.

John Prine, Joe Diffie and Charley Pride all died of complications of Covid-19 in 2020. Country stars such as Tyler Hubbard, Lee Brice, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall have spoken about their experiences contracting the disease.

Nelson, who turns 88 in April, is included in the first phases of the vaccine distribution in Texas.

At this time, vaccines are only available to those in Phase 1A and 1B, which include health care workers, those over 65 years old and those with chronic health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness due to Covid-19.