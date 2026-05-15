Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, are expecting their first child.

The “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” star was pictured holding his wife’s baby bump while the pair smiled in a joint carousel post on Instagram Thursday.

The 33-year-old actor was dressed in a suit and bow tie, and his 32-year-old wife, a model, was wearing a baby blue dress — the same outfits the couple wore on the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, that night.

Another image in the post shows a baby scan, with the fetus apparently making a “sign of the horns” hand gesture. The couple copied the gesture in another image and used multiple “rock on” emojis to caption their baby announcement.

“Oh my god!! I’m so happy for you guys! Congrats!” commented fellow “Suite Life” star Brenda Song under the post.

“Congrats!!!!” wrote “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch, with a heart emoji and the holding back tears emoji. Model Taylor Hill expressed the same sentiment.

Sprouse’s twin brother, Cole, shared an image on his Instagram story Thursday of the couple at the Cannes Film Festival, and added three red heart emojis. In the photo, Palvin is holding her baby bump while her husband holds her hand.

The baby announcement comes almost three years after Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot in Hungary, the bride’s home country. The pair met at a party in 2017 and started dating the following year, according to media reports.

The-CNN-Wire

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