Kelly Dodd of ‘RHOC’ reacts to Positive Beverage letting her go following Covid-19 comments

Entertainment

Kelly Dodd’s partnership with Positive Beverage has ended following comments she made about Covid-19.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member posted online over the weekend images of her and some friends dining out in a large group. They appeared in Stories on her verified Instagram account.

When some of Dodd’s followers questioned the safety of such an outing during a pandemic, participants responded that they should be able to “live normal lives.”

“I’m not a superspreader because there is nothing to spread,” Dodd said in another video.

She also claimed the group had been vaccinated.

Dodd’s home state of California is currently in the 1B phase of its vaccine rollout, meaning those older than 65 and those who work in child care, education, emergency services, and food and agriculture are eligible to be vaccinated.

Positive Beverage posted Sunday on its Instagram Stories that “2020 taught us that words have power and listening can unite … we listened to you and have an important action to share.”

“Our core values of wellness, community, diversity and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it,” Zach Muchnick, the company’s head of brand, said in the written statement. “(I)t has become clear over the past few months that Kelly’s controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal.”

“We welcome all people — however they are and whatever they are passionate about — to Positive Beverage. But there must always be an underlying layer of respect,” Positive Beverage CEO Shannon Argyros said in a written statement also posted on the company’s Instagram Stories.

“Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values. We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be a part of Positive Beverage’s history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values.”

Dodd responded to the company on her verified Twitter account.

“I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well,” she tweeted. “I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned!”

It’s not the first time Dodd has faced backlash for her comments about Covid-19.

In December, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and apologized for another comment related to the coronavirus.

“Of course, I regret saying that,” Dodd told Cohen. “It was a question: ‘Why do pandemics happen like this? Is it God’s way of thinning the herd?’ It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive, and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t really my intention.”