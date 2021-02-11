‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ coming to an end

Entertainment

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is ending its shift at NBC.

The beloved comedy series will conclude after its upcoming eighth season, the network announced Thursday.

The show, which stars Andy Samberg, will finish its broadcast run with 153 episodes, aired over two networks.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” executive producer Dan Goor said in a statement.

The show, which is centered on the wacky happenings inside of a Brooklyn police station, began in 2013 on FOX and ran for five seasons there before being canceled. The series, however, was rescued by NBC, where it began airing in 2019.

In 2014, the comedy won by the Golden Globe for best TV series comedy or musical. Samberg also won a Globe for his acting in the show.

During its most recent season, the show notched 9.5 million viewers, according to NBC.