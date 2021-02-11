Chick Corea, jazz legend and renowned pianist, dead at 79

Entertainment

Renowned jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea has died, according to a statement on the musician’s website. He was 79.

Corea died from “a rare form of cancer” that was discovered only recently, according to a statement on his website.

“He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend to so many,” read the statement. “Through his body of work and the decades he spent touring the world, he touched and inspired the lives of millions.”

Over a career that spanned more than 50 years, Corea worked with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Mann and Miles Davis.

Corea has the most jazz Grammy wins of any artist, with 23 wins and 67 nominations.

He worked with trumpeter Blue Mitchell, flutist Herbie Mann and saxophonist Stan Getz before making his recording debut as a leader in 1966 with “Tones For Joan’s Bones,” according to his website.

During those years, Corea also recorded sessions with Cal Tjader, Donald Byrd and Dizzy Gillespie.

Corea broke through with his 1968 release, “Now He Sings, Now He Sobs.” That fall, he replaced Herbie Hancock in Miles Davis’ band with Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter and Tony Williams.

He also worked with R&B singer Chaka Khan. In 1982, Corea formed the band Echoes of an Era, which was essentially an all-star backing band for Khan’s first foray into jazz, according to Corea’s website.