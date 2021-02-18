‘NCIS: New Orleans’ will end after Season 7

Entertainment

“NCIS: New Orleans” is ending.

The show, the newest in the “NCIS” franchise, will finish after its current seventh season. The series finale will air May 16.

Executive produced by and starring Scott Bakula, the show investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in New Orleans.

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” Bakula told Deadline. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

Christopher Silber and Jan Nash are also executive producers on the show.

The finale will be the show’s 155th episode.

The series, produced by CBS Studios, also stars Vanessa Ferlito, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Necar Zadegan, Daryl Mitchell, and Chelsea Field.

A new spinoff, “NCIS: Hawaii,” is currently in the works from Silber and Nash.