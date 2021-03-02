Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome new baby

Entertainment

The Baldwin family looks to have a new addition.

Almost six months after the Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to their fifth child together, Eduardo, she and her husband Alec shared a photo of her with their brood and a newborn baby.

She wrote the number seven, a heart emoji and a photo credit to her spouse in the photo’s caption on her verified Instagram account.

No additional information was shared about their newborn.

The pair now have seven children, including Alec Baldwin’s adult daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

He reposted his current wife’s picture of the family, writing “Mi vida.”

CNN has reached out to the couple’s rep for comment.