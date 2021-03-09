Rupert Grint says making ‘Harry Potter’ felt ‘suffocating’ at times

Entertainment

Rupert Grint is opening up about making “Harry Potter” and described the experience as “suffocating” at times because he was essentially doing the same thing over the course of 10 years.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the “Potter” franchise, appeared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast to talk about working on the films from 2001 to 2011.

“There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end,” Grint told Shepard.

He continued: “Sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there,'” Grint said. “It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like ‘Groundhog Day’ because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it.”

Grint did add that even though he worked with the same people for a decade, making the hit movies was “a great experience,” because the cast and crew became like family to him.

He hasn’t seen all the “Potter” films, he added, because “it still feels too soon,” although he says he did see “The Sorcerer’s Stone” twice.

“It still feels too soon really. I can’t detach myself fully. I can’t face it,” Grint said.