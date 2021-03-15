Beyoncé reigns after breaking and setting Grammy records

Entertainment

All hail Queen Bey!

Beyoncé went into the Grammys Sunday with nine nominations, the most of any artist for the night.

And oh what a night it was for her.

By the time it ended, she had broken the record for the most Grammys won by a woman and any singer, male or female, with 28 — also tying the record with music impresario Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys.

Queen Bey surpassed bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss who previously held the record with 27.

The winning streak started before the televised ceremony when Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the award for best music video award for the single, “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé and fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion also made history as the first pair of women to ever win best rap performance with the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” The pair then went on to win for best rap song for the same tune.

But it Beyoncé’s win for best R & B performance for “Black Parade” that put her over the top.

She said she was overwhelmed by breaking the record.

“I’ve been working my whole life, since 9 years old, and I can’t believe this happened,” she said.

The Grammy telecast included a brief salute to Beyoncé’s ground-breaking visual album, “Black Is King.”