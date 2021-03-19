Blue Ivy Carter wearing a crown and sipping out of her first Grammy is big energy

Entertainment

When your mom is Beyoncé and your dad is Jay-Z, it’s expected that you have to stunt on people at least a little.

Blue Ivy Carter has done just that, posing with her first Grammy.

The 9-year-old is one of the youngest winners ever, and her snagging the trophy with her mom for “Brown Skin Girl” helped to put Beyoncé in the record books for the most Grammys won by any singer, male or female, with 28.

On Thursday, Queen Bey shared on her verified Instagram account a video compilation of her many wins and ended it with two pictures of her daughter posing with her Grammy and wearing a crown.

In one shot, the young Carter is sipping a drink out of her Grammy using a straw.

It’s not the first time the youngster has reminded us that we are all underachievers, by comparison.

She’s one of the models in her mother’s Adidas x Ivy Park campaign. She won her first BET Award last year. And in 2018, she got into a bidding war with mogul Tyler Perry at an art gala.

All hail Princess Blue Ivy!