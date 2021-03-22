Riley Keough says she completed ‘Death Doula training’

Entertainment

Months after the death of her brother Benjamin, Riley Keough is looking to help others deal with grief.

The actress posted on her verified Instagram account Sunday a quote attributed to 13th century poet and scholar Rumi, which read “Be a lamp or a lifeboat or a ladder. Help someone’s soul heal. Walk out of your house like a shepherd.”

“Today I finished my Death Doula training, on The Art of Death Midwifery training course by @sacred_crossings so I guess I’m an almost certified death doula now hehe,” the caption read. “And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work.”

Death doulas help those who are dying and their loved ones navigate the process.

Keough and her brother are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough. Their maternal grandparents are Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Benjamin Keough died in July at the age of 27.

His sister wrote in her caption “We are taught that its a morbid subject to talk about. Or were so afraid of it that we’re unable to talk about it… then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared.”

“I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing,” she wrote. “We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can.”