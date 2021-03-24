‘Glee’ cast will reunite to honor LGBTQ teens at the GLAAD Media Awards

Entertainment

The cast of “Glee” will reunite in honor of LGBTQ+ teens at the upcoming 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Demi Lovato will introduce them, GLAAD announced in a statement.

Cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz will appear in the virtual ceremony on April 8.

The show will also feature a special tribute to the late Naya Rivera and her “Glee” character Santana Lopez. The show will honor the ten-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out and her impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.

“Glee” was nominated six times for outstanding comedy series at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning the award in both 2010 and 2011. This year, actress and producer Niecy Nash will host.

Special guests will include Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bennett, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Wilson Cruz, Mackenzie Davis, Robin de Jesús, Blu del Barrio, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Clea DuVall, Brandee Evans, Dan Levy, Jim Parsons, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock, JoJo Siwa and Sam Smith.

GLAAD will stream the ceremony on GLAAD’s YouTube on April 8 at 8pm ET. It will also stream on Hulu.