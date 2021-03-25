‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Crown’ take top honors at the Producers Guild of America Awards

Entertainment

The Producers Guild of America announced their winners in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The awards could be an indicator of who will take home an Academy Award next month.

“Nomadlad,” directed by Chloe Zhao, and an Oscar frontrunner, took the top honor of Outstanding Theatrical Motion Picture.

Netflix’s “The Crown” won the top television honor for Outstanding Drama Series.

See below for a full list of the PGA Winners.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

“Judas and the Black Messiah” producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

“Mank” producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

“Minari” producer: Christina Oh

“Nomadland” producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao *Winner

“One Night In Miami” producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein

“Promising Young Woman” producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

“Sound Of Metal” producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Croods: A New Age producer: Mark Swift

“Onward” producer: Kori Rae

“Over the Moon” producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

“Soul” producer: Dana Murray *Winner

“Wolfwalkers” producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

“Better Call Saul,” Season 5

“Bridgerton,” Season 1

“The Crown,” Season 4 producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn *Winner

“The Mandalorian,” Season 2 producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

“Ozark,” Season 3 producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Season 10

“The Flight Attendant,” Season 1 producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

“Schitt’s Creek,” Season 6 producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis *Winner

“Ted Lasso,” Season 1 producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

“What We Do in the Shadows,” Season 2 producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“I May Destroy You”

“Normal People” producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

“The Queen’s Gambit” producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto *Winner

“The Undoing” producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

“Unorthodox” producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bad Education” producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Hamilton” producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller *Winner

“Jane Goodall: The Hope”

“What the Constitution Means To Me”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes,” Season 53 producer: Bill Owens

“The Last Dance,” Season 1 producers: Mike Tollin, Curtis Polk, Estee Portnoy, Andrew Thompson, Gregg Winik, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Connor Schell, Peter Guber, Jason Hehir *Winner

“Laurel Canyon,”

“McMillion$,” Season 1

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“8:46 — Dave Chappelle”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Season 26

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Season 7 *Winner

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Season 6

“Saturday Night Live,” Season 46

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race,” Season 32 producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

“The Masked Singer,” Seasons 3-4

“Nailed It!,” Season 4

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Season 12 *Winner

“The Voice,” Seasons 18-19

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” producer: Jonnie Hughes

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” producer: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

“My Octopus Teacher” producer: Craig Foster) *Winner

“Softie” producers: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko

“A Thousand Cuts” producers: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

“Time” producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley

“The Truffle Hunters” producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw