Rage Against the Machine yet again postpones kickoff of world reunion tour in El Paso & Las Cruces

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- A planned reunion tour after more than two decades by Rage Against the Machine that was set to launch in the Borderland is being postponed for yet a second time during the pandemic.

In a social media post Thursday, the group said it has now rescheduled its reunion tour dates for next year. Those performances were originally set for 2020 and then were initially postponed until this year.

The rap-rock band will now roar back onto concert stages with its world tour kicking off March 31, 2022 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, followed by a performance at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces on April 2, 2022.

Promoters said tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honored for the new dates; refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if fans are unable to make the new date.