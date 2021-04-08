Rage Against the Machine yet again postpones kickoff of world reunion tour in El Paso & Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas -- A planned reunion tour after more than two decades by Rage Against the Machine that was set to launch in the Borderland is being postponed for yet a second time during the pandemic.
In a social media post Thursday, the group said it has now rescheduled its reunion tour dates for next year. Those performances were originally set for 2020 and then were initially postponed until this year.
The rap-rock band will now roar back onto concert stages with its world tour kicking off March 31, 2022 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, followed by a performance at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces on April 2, 2022.
Promoters said tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honored for the new dates; refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if fans are unable to make the new date.
My son brought up a valuable point about this band that seems to hate everything about our country and what it means, they hail the socialist way for whatever reason but yet they get wealthy off the fools that buy their t-shirts and tickets to their shows. Now if they truly believed in he crap they spew their shows would be free, you know it’s for the people!