Bad Bunny’s 2022 ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ concert tour will bring him to El Paso

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland fans of Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny have reason to be excited.

The 27-year-old singer and rapper on Monday announced a new North American concert tour next year that will bring him to El Paso.

Bad Bunny's El Último Tour Del Mundo tour is named after his album of the same name.

The concert tour begins Feb. 9, 2022 in Denver; Bad Bunny's second show of the tour will be just two days later on Feb. 11, 2022 at UTEP's Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

In all, the tour will run from February through April of next year, visiting 25 cities around North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MDT. For more information on the tour, you can visit Bad Bunny’s official 2022 tour webpage.

The multi-platinum-selling artist won two American Music Awards (AMAs), Favorite Male Artist -- Latin and Favorite Album -- Latin, for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG."

He also won Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album for "YHLQMDLG" at the 63rd Grammy Awards, marking his first career Grammy win.