Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver to open Cannes Film Festival in ‘Annette’

Entertainment

“Annette,” a musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

The film, set in Los Angeles, is directed by “Holy Motors” director Leos Carax and is his English language debut. It tells the story of a couple, Henry (played by Driver), a stand-up comedian, and Ann (played by Cotillard), a world-famous singer.

When they have a child together, named Annette, both their lives will change forever.

Simon Helberg co-stars in the film.

The rock/pop duo Sparks wrote the film’s soundtrack.

“Annette” was originally slated for Cannes in 2020 but was held back after last year was forced to go virtual. The festival will host in-person events this year, from July 6-17. Additionally, some virtual events will be held in June.

Annette is produced by Driver, along with Charles Gillibert with Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu.

Amazon Studios will release the the film in late summer 2021 in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video.