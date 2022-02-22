Third annual El Paso Media Fest features films, educational sessions, celebrities

EL PASO, Texas - The third annual El Paso Media Fest, dedicated to enriching the community through the international exposure of culture and film, happens this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Alamo Drafthouse East.

Chris Hanna, owner of ZGN Productions, and Daniel Valdez, co-founder of Undergrads College Mindset Academy, have teamed up to marry the world of film and education; not only will there be many short and feature films to view and learn from, but also educational panels taught by industry members, networking events and a celebrity panel of Hollywood actors and directors.

The main focus of EPMF is education; all festival sessions are designed for both upcoming and professional filmmakers, to learn about the various elements and opportunities in the film industry. The educational panels will be taught by industry members and leaders, who will not only share their experiences but also provide live demonstrations and give insight on how one can prepare themselves for a career in filmmaking.

The event is open to both filmmakers and the public, available for purchase online at https://elpasomediafest.com/ and at the event during festival hours.

$20 gives you entrance to ONE block of International/Domestic/El Paso Short and Feature Film.

The $65 VIP Badge offers complete access to every film event in the El Paso Media Fest, including ALL Short/Feature Film blocks, Educational Film Panels, Celebrity Panel and networking parties.

Veteran VIP Badge for $50 provides complete access to every film event in the El Paso Media Fest, including ALL Short/Feature Film blocks, Educational Film Panels, Celebrity Panel and networking parties.

The Student VIP Badge is $30 and gives complete access to every film event in the El Paso Media Fest, including ALL Short/Feature Film blocks, Educational Film Panels, Celebrity Panel and networking parties.

This year's panels at the festival include The Business of Film, Don’t Forget About the Sound, Cinematography: Inside the Shot, The Magic of Editing, From Drawing to the Screen, and The Industry with Greg Sestero.

Celebrities scheduled to attend are Greg Sestero - Actor, Writer, Director of The Room and The Disaster Artis), Evan G. Vourazeris - Actor from the Netflix series Ozark, and animator Chris Aguirre, whose work includes DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots.

You can find a complete schedule of Media Fest events at https://elpasomediafest.com/